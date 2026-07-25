Trump orders warning signs outside Smithsonian history museum

US President Donald Trump ordered federal officials to install signs outside the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History warning visitors about what he described as "inaccurate" information presented by the institution, media reports said on Friday.

The directive cites a 162-page White House report released on July 4 titled Saving America's Story, which accuses the museum of adopting "an ideological framework that no longer treats the American story as a shared national inheritance to be taught or celebrated, but as a political instrument to divide, dispirit, and discourage our citizens," according to CBS News.

According to the order, the report argues that Smithsonian leadership views "American history as a 'prime tool' to advance ideas of social justice and the radical transformation of our society."

Trump also referenced the report's recommendation that the museum display signs above every entrance reading: "Warning: the exhibits in this museum were prepared by people who don't want you to love your country."

The president directed federal officials to install temporary signs along walkways leading to the museum, informing visitors about the report's findings and directing them to other locations and resources "for accurate information regarding America's history."

The Smithsonian told CBS News it had no comment on the executive order.



