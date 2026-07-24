Trump says Venezuela not ready for elections, praises acting president

President Donald Trump said Friday that Venezuela is not yet ready to hold elections, while praising Acting President Delcy Rodriguez and describing relations between the two countries as positive.

"As far as the elections in Venezuela, they're not really ready for them yet, but a lot of progress has been made," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"Delcy's been doing a fantastic job, as you know," he added.

Trump also highlighted Venezuela's oil production as an area of cooperation.

"The amount of oil coming out of Venezuela ... we're taking a lot," he said. "So it's been a very good relationship."

Despite his positive assessment of bilateral ties, Trump said elections should not be held until Venezuela is ready.

"They're not ready for the elections, but at some point they will be, and we're going to be standing there right on top of it," he said.

After months of heightened tensions, the US captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3, triggering a series of developments, including Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez being sworn in as interim president, changes to the country's flagship oil law and the release of some political prisoners.





