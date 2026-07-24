Several injured as Israeli airstrikes hit homes in Gaza: Report

Several Palestinians were injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting residential houses in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City early Friday, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Medical sources at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital said a number of injured people were brought to the facility after a house in the neighborhood was struck by a missile.

Israeli warplanes also carried out a series of airstrikes across the northern Gaza Strip in recent hours, targeting residential buildings and an industrial facility, according to the news agency.



