Peru, Venezuela begin process to restore diplomatic relations

Peru and Venezuela agreed Friday to begin a gradual process toward fully restoring diplomatic relations, starting with the resumption of consular ties to provide services and protection for their citizens.

In a joint statement, the two governments said they had decided to begin "a gradual process toward the full restoration of bilateral relations."

They said the immediate priority is to ensure consular protection and services for Peruvian and Venezuelan nationals living in each other's countries.

"As a first step, the two countries have agreed to reactivate consular relations as an initial stage toward the complete resumption of bilateral ties, with the immediate objective of ensuring protection and consular services for their nationals residing in both sister countries," the statement said.

The two governments said the decision reflects a shared commitment to regional cooperation and integration, citing the longstanding historical ties between the countries.

They added that the gradual restoration of bilateral relations is intended to promote the development and well-being of their citizens while contributing to regional cooperation.



