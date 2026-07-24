Turkish lawmakers discuss F-35s, CAATSA and defense ties with US congressional leaders

A Turkish parliamentary delegation had "constructive and solution-oriented" talks with senior US lawmakers during a recent visit to Washington, focusing on defense cooperation, NATO, counterterrorism, the F-35 fighter jet program and CAATSA sanctions.

Hulusi Akar, chairman of the Turkish Parliament's National Defense Committee, said Thursday that the delegation met with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, NATO Parliamentary Assembly Defense and Security Committee Chairman Mike Turner, and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast.

Akar said the meetings were part of an official parliamentary visit arranged in advance by Türkiye's Embassy in Washington.

The delegation included lawmakers from the ruling AK Party, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), he said.

According to Akar, the Turkish delegation clearly presented Türkiye's positions on national security, the defense industry, NATO cooperation, counterterrorism, the F-35 fighter jet program and CAATSA sanctions.

Responding to criticism over his meeting with Brian Mast, a military veteran who is a double amputee, Akar said the talks were held solely because Mast chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"Our counterpart was the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee. Throughout the meeting, we addressed him in that capacity while defending our country's rights and interests clearly and openly. Taking the issue elsewhere is neither well-intentioned nor appropriate," Akar said.

Separately, Akar said the parliamentary defense committee is continuing work on legislation to strengthen support for families of fallen soldiers and military veterans.

He said the committee has held 28 meetings with relevant institutions and consulted veterans, associations and families of fallen service members while preparing the legislation.

Rejecting claims that the proposal would create divisions among veterans, Akar said the committee was treating all veterans and families of fallen personnel equally and remained committed to addressing their needs.





