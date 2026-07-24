All 11 rescued after Kenmore Air seaplane catches fire off Washington coast

All 11 people aboard a Kenmore Air seaplane were rescued after the aircraft made an emergency landing near Sucia Island in Washington state and caught fire, authorities said Thursday.

The DeHavilland DHC-3 seaplane crashed near Sucia Island at around 5:20 p.m. local time while carrying 10 passengers and one pilot, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The US Coast Guard said all occupants were rescued following the crash, while the San Juan County Sheriff's Office reported that several people suffered injuries, including head trauma, broken bones and lacerations. At least one person was in critical condition, according to ABC News.

Kenmore Air said the aircraft had departed from Seattle's Lake Union. Four injured passengers were transported to hospitals, while the remaining passengers and the pilot were taken to the Bellingham Coast Guard Station.

The incident triggered a major emergency response involving the US Coast Guard and Navy.

Kenmore Air CEO David Gudgel said the company was focused on supporting the passengers and pilot and thanked emergency responders.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.



