Moldova advises citizens to avoid nonessential travel to Mideast amid tensions

Moldova on Tuesday advised its citizens to avoid "nonessential" travel to the Middle East amid heightened regional tensions.

In a statement on Telegram, the Foreign Ministry also urged citizens already in the region to exercise increased caution, closely monitor updates from local authorities and strictly follow security instructions during emergencies.

It warned that airspace restrictions remain in effect in several countries across the region and could disrupt commercial flight schedules.

The ministry advised travelers to remain in contact with airlines or travel agencies, regularly check the status of their flights and consider alternative travel arrangements, provided they do not pose additional security risks.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

The US and Iran signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding last month aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.





