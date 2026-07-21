Indonesia jails 19 over baby trafficking ring to Singapore

An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced 19 people to prison for their involvement in a baby smuggling operation that trafficked infants to Singapore.

Judge Gatot Ardian Agustriono found all 19 defendants guilty of human trafficking and handed down sentences ranging from three years and four months to seven years in prison, according to local news outlet JAPOSCO.

At least 34 babies are believed to have been trafficked to Singapore for up to 18,000 Singapore dollars (nearly $14,000) each.

The trial revealed that the network allegedly obtained babies from various areas in West Java before transporting them to Depok city. From there, the babies were transferred to a house in Pontianak city, West Kalimantan province, where they were cared for by caregivers appointed by the syndicate. Some of the babies were then allegedly transported to Singapore via Jakarta.

At least 12 babies are believed to remain in Singapore after being smuggled there.

Seventy-year-old Lie Siu Luan, also known as Popo, received the heaviest sentence of seven years after being identified as the mastermind of the syndicate.

The judge said Lie played an active role in recruiting several people and controlling a baby-trafficking network that operated across Indonesia and internationally.

Astri Fitrinika, who was described as a baby recruiter, was sentenced to six years and seven months in prison.

Lai Siu Ha, who was accused of providing false information for documents related to the babies, including birth certificates and Indonesian family cards, was sentenced to six years and seven months in prison.

A similar sentence was handed down to Djaka Hamdani Hutabarat, the only male defendant, and his wife, Elin Marlina, who were deemed to have acted as brokers in the baby-trafficking operation.

Prosecutors had sought 10-year prison sentences for five defendants.

Six defendants who posed as the children's biological mothers or babysitters were sentenced to three years and four months in prison.





