Iranian interior minister meets Pakistani premier amid escalating US tensions

Visiting Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday amid escalating hostilities with the US, according to an official statement.

Momeni arrived in Islamabad on Monday for talks with Pakistani leaders on the evolving regional situation and a de-escalation proposal backed by Pakistan and Qatar aimed at ending the hostilities and paving the way for the resumption of stalled negotiations, sources earlier told Anadolu.

He is also scheduled to meet Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Earlier Tuesday, Momeni attended a "grand parade" held by Islamabad police in his honor.

Footage released by Pakistan's Information Ministry showed Momeni reviewing the parade alongside Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry.