Turkish President Erdoğan welcomes King Charles’ visit to Cambridge Central Mosque

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday welcomed King Charles III's visit to the Cambridge Central Mosque, hailing it as highly meaningful at a time of rising Islamophobia and cultural racism.

In a written message marking the visit, Erdoğan said the mosque-built with contributions from Türkiye-had fulfilled its mission as a symbol of solidarity against discrimination and respect in the face of hatred.

"Since its first brick was laid, we have seen that our mosque, which has become a symbol of solidarity against discrimination and respect against hatred, has successfully carried out this mission," he said.

Erdoğan praised the British monarch's efforts to promote peaceful coexistence among people of different cultures, backgrounds, and faiths.

He said he attached great value to the visit and would be pleased to host King Charles in Türkiye.

Erdoğan also conveyed his greetings to the British people and members of the Muslim community living in the UK, particularly Turkish citizens.

KING CHARLES TOURS MOSQUE, MEETS MUSLIM COMMUNITY



During the visit, Charles met the mosque's imams, trustees, and members of Cambridge's Muslim community.

The British monarch toured different sections of the mosque, which was built with contributions from the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation-a group connected to the state Religious Affairs Directorate-and was told about its architecture and sustainability practices.

He also visited the mosque's community garden and was briefed on its social-service programs and the role played by young people in community initiatives.

The discussions addressed the role religious communities can play in tackling global warming, as well as Islamic teachings on protecting creation.

King Charles was also presented with details of the building's architectural features by Julia Barfield, director of the London-based Marks Barfield Architects, which designed the mosque.

Officials said the king, who is known for his interest in architecture, showed interest in the project's efforts to establish a mosque design reflecting British architectural traditions.

Three gifts were presented to Charles to mark the visit: a glass paperweight inspired by the dome of Türkiye's Selimiye Mosque, a limited-edition copy of Turkish scholar Fuat Sezgin's The Scientific Legacy of Islamic Civilization, and a book documenting the mosque's construction, architectural approach, and the many honors it has won.

CAMBRIDGE CENTRAL MOSQUE



The Cambridge Central Mosque, opened in 2019 at a ceremony attended by Erdoğan, is described as Europe's first eco-friendly mosque.

The building uses photovoltaic panels, air-source heat pumps, natural ventilation, and sustainably sourced timber. Rainwater is collected for cleaning and irrigation, while solar energy provides about 40% of the mosque's electricity.

The mosque also supports families facing financial hardship, organizes health-awareness events, and hosts community initiatives. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it served as a local vaccination center.

The visit was one of the most prominent made by a British monarch to a Muslim place of worship. The long-serving Queen Elizabeth II, Charles' late mother, visited Lincolnshire's Scunthorpe Mosque in 2002.