Ukrainian drones strike Moscow oil depot, logistics center

Ukrainian drones targeted Russia's Moscow region overnight, reportedly striking an oil depot and a logistics facility, Russian Telegram channels reported Monday.

Images and videos circulating on social media appeared to show thick black smoke rising over the city of Podolsk, around 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of the Kremlin, after an apparent strike on an oil storage site.

A separate fire was also reported at a warehouse belonging to Russia's biggest online retailer Wildberries in nearby Kolyedino, with monitoring channels claiming one of the company's fulfillment centers had been hit.

In Domodedovo, another fire broke out at a residential building following what was reported to be a drone strike.

The full extent of the damage has not been confirmed.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said more than 400 Ukrainian drones were launched toward the capital region, adding that 85 were intercepted before reaching Moscow.

Videos shared online appeared to show long-range drones flying over the area.

Ukraine's military has not commented on the claims.





