Lithuanian defense minister claims Russia sees Baltics, Poland as next targets

Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas claimed Monday that Russia views the Baltic states and Poland as the next targets in a new escalation.

"The Kremlin, (President Vladimir) Putin, needs a new escalation, some kind of new win, and the Baltic region and Poland are the nearest target in this case," Kaunas told broadcaster LRT.

He noted that the war in Ukraine is not unfolding as Russia had planned, citing its reflections observed within Russian society.

"They are unable to win, and today explosions are echoing within Russia itself, there are fuel shortages. ... Russian society is already questioning the Kremlin regime about why this is happening and where the promised victory is," Kaunas added.

He reaffirmed that Lithuania stepped up security and protection for bridges, electricity substations, gas supply systems, and communications hubs.

Kaunas noted that they are not seeking to provoke Russia but are instead strengthening their defense and military capabilities as a member of NATO and the EU.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda also warned last week that Russia may be preparing targeted attacks on critical infrastructure in Lithuania and other Baltic states to test NATO's unity, citing intelligence assessments.

In an interview with news agency BNS, Nauseda said Lithuanian intelligence services had received indications that Russia was planning limited "kinetic" operations targeting critical infrastructure, although no specific locations or timing had been identified.

The Kremlin, however, dismissed the warning and called the claims a new batch of "horror stories."



