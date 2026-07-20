Iran vows ‘appropriate action’ over US attack on nuclear power plant

Iran vowed Sunday to take "appropriate action" in response to a US attack on a nuclear power plant under development in southwestern Khuzestan province.

"The US attack on the Darkhovin power plant, which is under construction, constitutes a dangerous assault on Iran's peaceful infrastructure," Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said in a statement on the US social media platform X.

He said Washington bears "full responsibility for the consequences of escalating insecurity and instability."

"Iran strongly condemns this aggression and will take appropriate action to defend its national interests and security," Gharibabadi added.

Earlier, Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said US strikes targeted the Darkhovin plant.

The development came amid heightened tensions in the region, where the US has launched attacks on Iran and Tehran has retaliated with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

The exchanges of fire between the two countries comes despite them signing a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding in June to end hostilities and reach a lasting peace agreement.