US REP. RALPH NORMAN TO RUN FOR SENATE IN SOUTH CAROLINA FOLLOWING LINDSEY GRAHAMS DEATH

US Rep. Ralph Norman to run for Senate in South Carolina following Lindsey Graham's death

Ralph Norman, a ⁠Republican member ⁠of the U.S. House from South Carolina, plans to run for U.S. Senate ⁠in the state following the death of longtime Senator Lindsey Graham, Norman said on Fox News on Saturday.

"I will be laser-focused on passing President Trump's America First (agenda)," Norman told Fox ⁠host Kayleigh ⁠McEnany.

Graham's sister, Darline Graham, was sworn in on Tuesday to fill the newly vacant Senate seat.

President Donald Trump said on Friday he had asked Darline Graham ⁠to run for the permanent position in a special Republican primary in South Carolina on August 11.

"I hope Darline does this, in ⁠that ‌there ‌would be nobody better to ⁠honor the ‌legacy of her beloved brother, Lindsey," Trump said ⁠in a Truth ⁠Social post, adding she ⁠would have Trump's endorsement.









