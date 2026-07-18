 Contact Us
News World US Rep. Ralph Norman to run for Senate in South Carolina following Lindsey Graham's death

US Rep. Ralph Norman to run for Senate in South Carolina following Lindsey Graham's death

South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman officially announced on Fox News this Saturday that he is running for the U.S. Senate. The seat became vacant following the unexpected passing of veteran Senator Lindsey Graham.

Reuters WORLD
Published July 18,2026 07:36 PM
Subscribe
US REP. RALPH NORMAN TO RUN FOR SENATE IN SOUTH CAROLINA FOLLOWING LINDSEY GRAHAMS DEATH

Ralph Norman, a ⁠Republican member ⁠of the U.S. House from South Carolina, plans to run for U.S. Senate ⁠in the state following the death of longtime Senator Lindsey Graham, Norman said on Fox News on Saturday.

"I will be laser-focused on passing President Trump's America First (agenda)," Norman told Fox ⁠host Kayleigh ⁠McEnany.

Graham's sister, Darline Graham, was sworn in on Tuesday to fill the newly vacant Senate seat.

President Donald Trump said on Friday he had asked Darline Graham ⁠to run for the permanent position in a special Republican primary in South Carolina on August 11.

"I hope Darline does this, in ⁠that ‌there ‌would be nobody better to ⁠honor the ‌legacy of her beloved brother, Lindsey," Trump said ⁠in a Truth ⁠Social post, adding she ⁠would have Trump's endorsement.