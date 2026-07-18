US REP. RALPH NORMAN TO RUN FOR SENATE IN SOUTH CAROLINA FOLLOWING LINDSEY GRAHAMS DEATH

Ralph Norman, a Republican member of the U.S. House from South Carolina, plans to run for U.S. Senate in the state following the death of longtime Senator Lindsey Graham, Norman said on Fox News on Saturday.
"I will be laser-focused on passing President Trump's America First (agenda)," Norman told Fox host Kayleigh McEnany.
Graham's sister, Darline Graham, was sworn in on Tuesday to fill the newly vacant Senate seat.
President Donald Trump said on Friday he had asked Darline Graham to run for the permanent position in a special Republican primary in South Carolina on August 11.
"I hope Darline does this, in that there would be nobody better to honor the legacy of her beloved brother, Lindsey," Trump said in a Truth Social post, adding she would have Trump's endorsement.