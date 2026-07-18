Russia says Ukrainian overnight attack kills 7, injures dozens

An overnight Ukrainian drone attack in Russia killed seven people and injured dozens, Russian authorities claimed Saturday.

In the city of Kotovsk, drones struck a warehouse belonging to an online retailer, killing seven people and injuring 25 others, Tambov region Governor Evgeny Pervyshov said on Telegram.

He added that the fire at the warehouse had been extinguished, while emergency crews continued working at the scene.

In the Moscow region, 24 people were injured after a drone struck an online retailer warehouse in the city of Elektrostal, while two others were injured in Noginsk city, regional Governor Andrey Vorobiev said.

On the Russian social media platform Max, Vorobiev said the drone crash also sparked a fire at an oil depot in Noginsk.

"Firefighters, emergency services, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations continue to work at the scene," he said.

Separately, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said more than 370 Ukrainian drones had headed toward the Moscow region since Friday evening, most of them were intercepted before reaching the capital.

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Telegram that air defenses intercepted 379 Ukrainian drones across the country, as well as over the annexed Crimea and the Azov and Black seas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces struck "two major logistics facilities" in Russia's Moscow and Tambov regions.

"The aggressor used them to supply sanctioned components for drone production and navigation equipment," he wrote on the US social media platform X.

Zelenskyy also said Ukrainian forces struck an oil facility but did not specify its location.

"In addition, Ukrainian mid-range strikes engaged targets in the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, and in our temporarily occupied Crimea," he said.

1 killed, 5 injured in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukraine's General Staff said its air defenses intercepted one guided missile and 69 drones over northern, southern, and eastern regions of the country.

Ukraine's Navy said one person was killed in a Russian strike on port infrastructure in Odesa that damaged the dry cargo ship VENTURO.

"As a result of the rescue operation, 17 civilian sailors, citizens of the Philippines, were safely evacuated to shore," it said on US social media platform Facebook.

Five people were injured in Ukraine's Kherson region after a Russian strike hit a civilian vehicle in the early morning, the regional military administration said on Telegram.

The claims could not be independently verified due to the ongoing war.



