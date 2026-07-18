Turkish foreign minister to visit Qatar for talks on bilateral ties, regional developments

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay an official visit to Qatar on Sunday, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources on Saturday.

During his meetings, Fidan is expected to reiterate Türkiye's strong solidarity and support for Qatar following the recent attacks against the country, while discussing the two nations' expanding strategic partnership across multiple sectors.

The talks are also expected to review preparations for the 12th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee, scheduled to be held in Türkiye later this year under the co-chairmanship of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Fidan is expected to underline that recent regional developments have once again demonstrated the strategic importance of defense and military cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar.

The agenda also includes discussions emphasizing that regional issues should be addressed through dialogue and diplomacy, based on the principle of regional ownership, while calling for stronger joint efforts in this regard.

The talks will also focus on enhancing cooperation on connectivity, which has become increasingly critical for economic stability and energy security.

According to the sources, Fidan is further expected to state that achieving a lasting resolution to tensions in the Gulf and preventing renewed escalation remain the most urgent priorities.

He will exchange views on ongoing diplomatic initiatives and mediation efforts, underscore the importance of ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and stress the need to remain vigilant against Israel's destabilizing activities.

The minister is also set to share Türkiye's assessment of the situation in Gaza and recent developments related to the Gaza Peace Plan.

Fidan last visited Qatar on May 11-12.

TÜRKİYE-QATAR TIES

Türkiye and Qatar have steadily deepened their strategic partnership since establishing it in 2014 through high-level exchanges and bilateral agreements spanning a wide range of fields.

The Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee, the highest institutional mechanism guiding bilateral relations, has convened annually since 2015, alternating between the two countries.

The most recent meeting was held in Doha on Oct. 22, 2025, with the next session expected to take place in Türkiye later this year.

Bilateral trade volume reached $1.1 billion in 2025, with both countries aiming to increase the figure to $5 billion in the coming years.

The Türkiye-Qatar Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement entered into force on Aug. 1, 2025.



