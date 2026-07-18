Czech government weighs ban on mobile phones in schools

The Czech government is expected to approve legislation banning the use of mobile phones and other electronic communication devices in kindergartens, primary schools, and the lower grades of multi-year grammar schools, local media reported on Saturday.

The bill, submitted by Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Education Minister Robert Plaga, would extend the ban beyond classrooms to include school breaks, cafeterias and after-school programs, Radio Prague International reported.

The proposal provides exemptions for students who require electronic devices for medical reasons or special educational needs. Schools would also be allowed to authorize their use during lessons or school trips when deemed necessary for educational purposes.

Children's Ombudsman Martin Benes criticized the proposal, arguing that schools already have sufficient authority to regulate students' use of mobile phones through their own internal rules and that additional legislation is unnecessary.