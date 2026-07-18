Parties backing Algerian president lead parliamentary election results

Three political parties backing Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's program led parliamentary elections, according to final results announced by the country's Constitutional Court on Saturday.

In a news conference in the capital Algiers, the court said that the National Liberation Front ranked first, winning 91 of the 407 seats in the People's National Assembly, the lower house of parliament.

The National Democratic Rally came in second with 74 seats, while the Future Front placed third with 56 seats, according to the court.

The court said voter turnout was 21.24%.



