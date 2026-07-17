Zelenskyy claims Russian attack on Ukraine killed 4, injured 15

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Friday that overnight Russian strikes across Ukraine killed four people and injured 15 others.

Zelenskyy said a missile strike on a residential building in Odesa killed two people and wounded five.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, two more people were killed and five others were injured.

"Everyone affected is receiving the necessary medical care. My condolences to their families and loved ones," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

He said Russia also launched 15 guided aerial bombs at the Sumy region, injuring one person and damaging residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Three people were injured in shelling in the Kharkiv region, while one person was wounded in the Chernihiv region, he said.

Zelenskyy accused Russia of launching more than 130 attack drones and eight missiles overnight.

"It is important that every state institution and everyone involved in negotiations with partners on supporting Ukraine's defense and resilience act with maximum speed and effectiveness, " he said. "The implementation of everything agreed at the leaders' level must be accelerated."

The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed on Telegram that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed 243 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, the annexed Crimea, and the Azov and Black seas.

The ministry also said Russian forces carried out group strikes on port infrastructure in Odesa used to unload fuel and lubricants, damaging fuel storage tanks intended to supply the Ukrainian military.

It also said Russian strikes hit two workshops used to produce and assemble unmanned aerial vehicles, including the main assembly facility for Ukrjet's UJ-22 medium-range drones, as well as an ammunition warehouse.

In the port of Chornomorsk in the Odesa region, the ministry said a boat and fuel storage tanks intended to supply Ukraine's armed forces were also damaged.

The independent verification of the claims remains difficult due to the ongoing war.



