Jordan says its air defenses shot down 3 Iranian missiles

Jordan's air defenses on Friday intercepted and shot down three Iranian missiles that entered the kingdom's airspace, state-run Petra news agency reported, citing an armed forces source.

According to the news agency, a military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army said the missiles were targeting Jordanian territory and were intercepted in line with approved defensive and operational procedures to protect the kingdom's sovereignty, secure its airspace, and safeguard its citizens.

The source said the interceptions caused no injuries or material damage.

The developments came after the US launched a new wave of strikes against Iran, marking the sixth consecutive night of US military operations targeting the country.

The latest escalation comes amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite signing a memorandum of understanding brokered by Pakistan aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.



