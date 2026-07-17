Iran’s IRGC says it targeted US base in Kuwait in retaliatory strike

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Friday said that its Aerospace Force targeted a US base in Kuwait as part of the 12th wave of what it described as a retaliatory operation, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

The IRGC said the targets included a missile defense detection and identification radar, several weapons depots, two High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and missiles stored in the system.

The IRGC claimed the strike caused a large fire at the base.

It said the operation was carried out in response to recent US attacks that it claimed targeted civilian facilities, telecommunications and railway workers, as well as vehicles, causing casualties.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Thursday that it completed a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran, marking the sixth consecutive night of US military operations targeting Iranian military assets.

Regional tensions have escalated since February, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran, while Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding brokered by Pakistan last month aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. Tensions have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.



