Israeli strike kills Palestinian in Gaza despite ceasefire

A Palestinian was killed and six others injured early Friday in an Israeli drone strike on an apartment in Gaza City, while the Israeli army carried out a limited ground incursion east of Khan Younis, according to medical and local sources.

The attack came as Israel continued to violate the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

A medical source told Anadolu that Mohammed Tayseer Obeid was killed and six civilians, including women and children, were injured when an Israeli drone struck an apartment in the Al-Taj building on Al-Yarmouk Street in central Gaza City.

An Israeli guided missile also targeted another apartment in a residential building on Al-Muassasat Street west of Gaza City, but no deaths or injuries were reported.

In northern Gaza, the Israeli army shelled eastern areas of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood and the town of Jabalia with artillery, while military vehicles opened fire in the same areas.

In southern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles advanced several dozen meters around Street 16 east of Al-Qarara town, north of Khan Younis, amid heavy gunfire and artillery shelling before withdrawing several hours later, local sources and eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Israeli artillery also shelled areas west of Rafah, while military vehicles opened heavy fire toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the area, the sources said.

Israeli warships fired several shells toward the coasts of Rafah and Khan Younis.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,127 Palestinians and injured 3,643 others as of Thursday.





