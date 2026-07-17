Türkiye, Indonesia agree to deepen media, communications cooperation

Türkiye and Indonesia agreed to deepen cooperation in media, strategic communications and public diplomacy during a high-level roundtable in Jakarta, the Turkish Embassy said Friday.

The closed-door meeting, held Tuesday, brought together senior officials and media executives from both countries to translate bilateral agreements into practical joint projects.

The Turkish delegation was led by Ambassador Talip Küçükcan, while Indonesia was represented at the level of the presidential chief communications adviser.

The talks built on memorandums signed in 2025 under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The agreements established cooperation between Anadolu and Indonesia's ANTARA news agency, as well as between Turkish broadcaster TRT and Indonesian broadcasters TVRI and RRI.

The two sides agreed to develop joint mechanisms to counter disinformation, strengthen coordination in crisis communications and design public diplomacy projects focused on cultural heritage and zero-waste gastrodiplomacy.

They also agreed to expand content and expertise sharing, organize regular training programs for media professionals and facilitate the transfer of advanced media technologies.

The embassy said follow-up efforts are underway to implement the projects agreed at the meeting.