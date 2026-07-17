Trump slams Canada over fires, says cost will be added to tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump on ⁠Friday blamed ⁠Canada for smoke spreading from wildfires ⁠and said he would be calling Prime Minister Mark Carney to ⁠find out ⁠Ottawa's plans for dealing with the blazes.

"(The) cost of this ⁠pollution must of necessity be added to the TARIFFS Canada ⁠is ‌currently ‌paying. We are holding Canada responsible for the fact that they are not properly maintaining their Forests, and Brush therein, and the United States is being unnecessarily invaded by filthy, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous, and totally unacceptable!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He said he would call the Canadian prime minister later in the day "to find out what they are going to do about it."

Trump accused Canada of refusing "to engage in basic Forest Management and Debris Removal," calling it "Willful Negligence" that he said had become "a yearly occurrence, costing the United States Billions of Dollars."

Trump's remarks came as smoke drifting south from large wildfires in Canada pushed Detroit, Chicago and Washington to the top of global rankings for air pollution in major cities.









