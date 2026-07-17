CHINAS XI PLEDGES DEEPER UN COOPERATION, SUPPORT FOR WORLD PEACE

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that Beijing will deepen cooperation with the UN and advance world peace and development.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is in Shanghai for the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance.

Xi said Guterres has, over the past decade, led the UN in "firmly" upholding multilateralism, tackling global challenges such as climate change, advancing global governance in emerging fields including artificial intelligence (AI), and promoting UN reform, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

China highly appreciates his work, Xi added.

"China will, as always, deepen cooperation with the UN, advance world peace and development, and build a community with a shared future for humanity," Xi said.

Xi stressed the growing instability and uncertainty facing the international community and emphasized the importance of genuine multilateralism, as well as revitalizing the UN's status and role.

He urged countries to safeguard fairness and justice, uphold the principles of the UN Charter and the post-World War II international order, embrace innovation, shoulder their responsibilities and act proactively to address global challenges.

"Major powers should shoulder greater responsibility and demonstrate broader vision," Xi said, adding that China has "consistently" sought to promote peaceful coexistence among major powers and bring greater stability to the world.

Guterres said the UN will strengthen cooperation with China, oppose unilateralism and protectionism, uphold the UN Charter and international law, promote multipolarity, and safeguard the international community's common interests.