Andy Burnham elected new Labour leader, now set to be UK PM

Veteran UK politician Andy Burnham was Friday confirmed as the new leader of the ruling Labour Party, and is now set to be Britain's next prime minister.

"There being no other eligibly nominated candidate, it is therefore my honour to declare that the duly elected leader of the Labour Party is Andy Burnham," interior minister Shabana Mahmood told a special party conference.

Burnham says new cabinet would reflect all parts of Labour Party

Andy Burnham, Britain's ⁠incoming prime ⁠minister, said on Friday ⁠he had not yet decided who would serve in ⁠his ⁠cabinet but his team of senior ministers would reflect ⁠all parts of the Labour Party.

Burnham vowed to give "hope back" to the British people as he prepares to become to the UK's next prime minister.

He told a special party conference after being declared the winner of a leadership contest that "people and places ... have been waiting too long for politics to let them hope again. That's what we're going to do everybody. We're going to give them hope back."









