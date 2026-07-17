News World Oscar-winning 'Home Alone 2' actress Brenda Fricker dies aged 81

Oscar-winning 'Home Alone 2' actress Brenda Fricker dies aged 81

Legendary Irish actress Brenda Fricker has passed away at 81. Her agent confirmed she died in Dublin following a brief illness. Fricker was a titan of screen and stage, best remembered for her historic, Oscar-winning performance in My Left Foot (1989) and her deeply moving role as the Central Park "Pigeon Lady" in Home Alone 2. Tributes are pouring in from around the world to honor her six-decade legacy.

Oscar-winning "Home Alone 2: Lost In New York" and "My Left Foot" actress Brenda Fricker has died aged 81.



Her death was confirmed by her agent Phil Belfield, who described the Irish actress as a "legend" whom he was "honoured to know".



"It is with much sadness that I share the news that beloved actress Brenda Fricker passed away last night peacefully after a period of ill health, at the age of 81," Belfield said in a statement on Friday.



"Dublin born and bred, Brenda Fricker undoubtedly deserves the noun legend…



"We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her. I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over."



Fricker won a best supporting actress Oscar for her performance as Bridget Fagan Brown in 1989's "My Left Foot," which tells the story of an Irish man named Christy Brown who was born with cerebral palsy and could control only his left foot.



She was also well known for her role in the 1992 follow-up to "Home Alone," where she played Pigeon Lady, a homeless woman in New York's Central Park.



Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of Fricker's death, describing her as a "national treasure" and extending his "deepest sympathies" to her family and friends.



He said: "Across a career spanning six decades, Brenda scaled incredible heights, not least when she took the Academy Award for best supporting actress in 1990 for her role in Jim Sheridan's 'My Left Foot'."



"The win and her emotional acceptance speech, in which she dedicated the award to 'all the people of Ireland', was a defining moment for Irish cinema."



"As the first Irish woman to win an acting Oscar, she opened doors and set a standard of excellence that continues to inspire generations of Irish artists.



"She was a consummate performer who graced our screens and stages with remarkable talent and authenticity. Brenda brought depth and humanity to every role she undertook.



"She truly was among the greatest exports this country has ever produced and an ambassador for Irish talent on the world stage. Quite simply, we will never see the like of her ever again."



Fricker was also part of the original cast of BBC medical drama "Casualty" and featured alongside Cate Blanchett in "Veronica Guerin" (2003), as well as appearing in ITV drama "Upstairs, Downstairs" and soap opera "Coronation Street."



She was also well known for roles in films such as "So I Married An Axe Murderer" (1993), "Angels In The Outfield" (1994), and "A Time To Kill" (1996).



The US ambassador to Ireland, Edward Walsh, described Fricker as "a giant of Irish film" and praised her "unforgettable" performance in My Left Foot.



In a post on X, he said: "From Dublin to Hollywood, her work brought Ireland's stories to the world and inspired generations on both sides of the Atlantic.



"She leaves a remarkable legacy, and I extend my deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all who loved her."



She was married to director Barry Davies from 1979 until their divorce in 1988, becoming pregnant on a number of occasions but suffering miscarriages, which she said left her with severe depression for a large part of her life.



Her hobbies reportedly included looking after her pet dogs, reading poetry, playing snooker and drinking Guinness.











