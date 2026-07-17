US military denies claims Iranian forces captured or killed American troops in Syria

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday denied claims that Iranian forces attacked the al-Tanf Garrison in Syria and captured or killed American troops, calling the reports "false."

"No U.S. troops in the region have recently been killed or captured," the command said on the US social media company X.

Earlier, Iran said that it targeted US military sites in six Arab countries in retaliation for recent US strikes on its territory, while Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Jordan said they intercepted Iranian missiles and drones targeting their territories.

Regional tensions have escalated over the Strait of Hormuz as the US and Iran continue exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed last month to end the conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement.