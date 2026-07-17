Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Puerto Madero, Mexico: USGS

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Mexico's southern state of Chiapas on ⁠Friday, triggering a ⁠tsunami warning and shaking buildings in neighboring Guatemala and El Salvador.

No damage was immediately reported ⁠by authorities.

The quake, which struck near the Mexican town of Puerto Madero, was at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Following the tremor, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System warned that hazardous tsunami waves were possible along ⁠coasts ⁠located within 300 km (186 miles) of the epicenter.

In Guatemala City, the earthquake shook buildings and prompted some residents to dash from their homes on to the street, according to a Reuters witness. Local media in ⁠Guatemala showed footage of staff evacuating a government building as security protocols were activated.

The tremor was also felt in El Salvador, another Reuters witness said.

In the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, Governor ⁠Salomon Jara ‌said on ‌social media that the ⁠earthquake was felt ‌with moderate intensity in the state's capital, but no serious damage was ⁠immediately reported.







