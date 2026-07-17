Israeli drone strike on funeral gathering in central Gaza kills 7, injures 19

At least seven Palestinians were killed and 19 others injured Friday when an Israeli drone struck a civilian gathering during the funeral of a Palestinian who had been killed earlier by Israeli forces in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, despite a ceasefire.

Al-Awda Hospital in the Nuseirat refugee camp said in a statement that it received the bodies of seven people and 19 injured after an Israeli strike targeted a gathering of civilians in the Al-Balata market area.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the drone targeted Palestinians gathered outside the Ahmad Yassin Mosque as they waited to begin the funeral procession.

The funeral was for a Palestinian who had been killed by Israeli forces earlier Friday, the witnesses said.

Videos circulating on social media showed several bodies and wounded people lying on the ground, with blood covering their clothes and bodies.

The attack came as Israel continued to violate the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.