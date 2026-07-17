India launches 1st hydrogen-run train in push for clean energy

India on Friday launched the first hydrogen-run train in a push for clean energy, joining a select group of countries exploring hydrogen-powered rail transportation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the country's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat in the northern state of Haryana.
"India takes a major leap towards green mobility," Modi said on the US social media company X after the launch ceremony.
"This remarkable achievement" of India's first indigenous hydrogen-powered train "reflects the ingenuity and dedication of the Indian Railways team. It is a proud symbol of... our commitment to cleaner, future-ready transportation." said Modi.
According to India's Press Information Bureau, hydrogen fuel cell technology -- which produces electricity through a chemical reaction using hydrogen -- has emerged "globally as a promising alternative to fossil fuel-based traction systems."
India's first "indigenous hydrogen-powered train marks an important step in adopting this next-generation technology," the agency said in a statement.
It said the train's key features include reducing India's dependence on fuel imports and accommodating up to 2,600 passengers.
Germany, Japan, China and the US are among the countries using hydrogen-powered trains.
"As the technology remains at a nascent stage, the project will provide valuable operational experience. This will support future applications of hydrogen-powered mobility in the railway sector," the PIB said.
Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the train "reflects the country's commitment to sustainable mobility and world-class railway infrastructure."