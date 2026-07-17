Bahrain, Qatar issue security alerts as Kuwait responds to missiles

Bahrain and Qatar issued security alerts early Friday as Kuwait responded to missile and drone attacks amid heightened regional tensions.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry activated warning sirens and urged the public to head to the nearest safe location.

In neighboring Qatar, the Interior Ministry urged the public to stay indoors and remain in safe places, saying the security threat level was high.

Meanwhile, warning sirens were activated across Kuwait, where the Interior Ministry called on the public to seek shelter in the nearest safe location and follow official instructions.

The Kuwaiti army later said the country's air defense systems were responding to hostile missile and drone attacks, without providing further details.

The developments came after the Iranian army said it had launched drone strikes targeting a US military base in Bahrain.

The region was thrown into turmoil on Feb. 28 when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran, while Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

Iran and the US last month reached a Pakistani-mediated framework agreement aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace deal. Tensions, however, escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides trading attacks.



