Fresh explosions heard in southern Iran

Three explosions were heard west of Bandar Abbas city in southern Iran on Thursday night, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

The broadcaster said the cause of the blasts was not immediately known.

Mehr News Agency, however, said US missiles struck the city, without giving details about injuries or damage.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.



