News World Iran warns of attacks on regional infrastructure after Trump threat

Iran warns of attacks on regional infrastructure after Trump threat

Iran has vowed "reciprocal action" after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to strike the country's power plants and bridges next week unless Tehran returns to the negotiating table.

Iran has warned of massive retaliation after US President Donald Trump threatened this week to target the country's critical infrastructure.



Any such attack would make infrastructure in the Middle East a legitimate target, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement carried by the Fars news agency on Thursday.



Iran has previously targeted energy production facilities and civilian infrastructure in neighbouring US-allied countries during periods of heightened regional tensions.



Speaking to Fox News on Tuesday night, Trump said US forces would strike Iran "very hard" until he decided "it's enough."



"Next week it gets really bad for them because next week comes the power plants," he said. "Next week comes the bridges. We're going to knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate."









