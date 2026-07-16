UK to expand Estonia deployment with new mobile anti-armor force

The UK will increase its military presence in Estonia and replace its current armored battlegroup with a more mobile anti-armor force as part of a new defense agreement, according to a statement Thursday by the UK government.

The UK-Estonia defense roadmap, signed in Tallinn by UK Defense Secretary Dan Jarvis and his Estonian counterpart, Hanno Pevkur, will see British forces in Estonia grow from around 800 troops to approximately 1,200 from 2027.

The new Mobile Anti-Armor Force (MAAF) will be equipped with highly mobile vehicles, advanced weapons and drones. The UK said the change was designed to reflect lessons from the war in Ukraine and the changing nature of modern warfare.

The force will focus on rapid movement, intelligence gathering, precision strikes and the ability to operate in dispersed formations.

Jarvis said the changes would strengthen NATO's eastern flank. "We are strengthening our deployment in Estonia to defend NATO territory and deter Russian aggression. This new roadmap reflects the realities of warfare today and shows how we are modernizing our forces to meet the threats we face," he said.

"More people, better mobility, and the latest tech mean a more lethal and effective force, ready to fight and win alongside allies," he added.

The UK has maintained troops in Estonia for almost a decade as part of NATO's efforts to reinforce its eastern members following increased tensions with Russia.

Pevkur said the expanded British deployment would improve Estonia's ability to respond quickly during a crisis.

"Next year nearly 1,200 British soldiers will arrive in Estonia, equipped with modern weaponry that is well suited to the local environment. In addition, an entire British Army brigade in the United Kingdom will continue to be maintained at constant readiness to come to our assistance if needed," he said.

The agreement includes plans to pre-position equipment and ammunition stocks in Estonia to allow faster reinforcement, if required.

The UK said the decision followed military analysis and joint exercises with Estonia, which found that the new force structure would provide greater operational effectiveness than the current armored formation.

The roadmap includes upgrades to existing capabilities, including the UK's Multiple Launch Rocket System and short-range air defense systems.

Both countries will expand cooperation on military innovation, including ASGARD, a UK battlefield digitization program using artificial intelligence, digital targeting and advanced command-and-control systems.