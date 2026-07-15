Trump threatens to hit Iran power plants next week if no deal

President Donald Trump told Fox News on Tuesday he would expand US strikes on Iran next week to target power plants and bridges if Tehran does not make a deal.

"Next week it gets really bad for them because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges," Trump said in an interview with the US broadcaster.

"We're going to knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate.

Trump tells Fox News Iran strikes will continue 'until I say it's enough'

In an interview that aired on Fox News' "Special ⁠Report," Trump ⁠said Iran's military capacity has been "degraded," but "they still have some ⁠fight left."



The president said strikes would continue Tuesday evening, and ⁠said ‌he ‌anticipated additional ⁠attacks ‌potentially into next week.









