News World US military to fully withdraw from Iraq by September 30

US military to fully withdraw from Iraq by September 30

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi announced Tuesday during a Washington meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump that a full U.S. military withdrawal from Iraq will be completed by September 30.

The US military will fully withdraw from Iraq by September 30, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday.



"Well, we don't think we need the military there anymore," Trump said at the White House. He added that the United States was there to help if Iraq needed it, but he did not believe that would be necessary.



Trump and al-Zaidi confirmed a previously announced timeline for the long-discussed withdrawal. The number of US troops has already been reduced in recent months.



In January, US soldiers left the key Ain al-Assad base completely and handed control to Iraqi security forces.



Previously, around 2,500 US troops were deployed in the country, according to US figures. After the withdrawal from Ain al-Assad, US troops remained in Erbil in the Kurdish region, at a base near Baghdad airport and in the capital's government district known as the Green Zone.



Al-Zaidi's government is tying the planned US withdrawal to the disarmament of militias that have major military and political influence in Iraq and are supported by Iran to varying degrees.



This disarmament is to be completed by September 30, a huge challenge, as the most powerful militias in the country reject it.



The armed groups would have no right to exist after that date, al-Zaidi said.



In 2014, the US launched an international coalition in Iraq and neighbouring Syria to fight the Islamic State terrorist militia. The operation began after the Daesh overran large areas there.









