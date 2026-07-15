Morocco signs agreement to join Gaza international force

Morocco signed an agreement on Wednesday to participate in the International Stabilization Force (ISF) ⁠for Gaza, ⁠state media reported.

The agreement was signed in Rabat at a meeting attended by Moroccan ⁠Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, senior defence officials and Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace envoy for Gaza, along with a delegation including the commander of the ISF, the state news agency MAP said.

The agreement "reflects the ⁠shared ⁠determination to contribute, through concrete humanitarian and security actions, to the establishment of a climate of peace and security in the region," MAP quoted a statement from the Moroccan defence administration ⁠as saying.

The Gaza Peace Council and ISF leadership welcomed Morocco's decision to join the initiative, citing its planned deployment of senior military officers, gendarmerie and police personnel, as ⁠well ‌as ‌the creation of a ⁠military field hospital, ‌MAP said.

A close U.S. ally, Morocco restored diplomatic ⁠ties with Israel in ⁠2020 and supports a two-state ⁠solution to the Middle East conflict.









