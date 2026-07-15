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News World Morocco signs agreement to join Gaza international force

Morocco signs agreement to join Gaza international force

Morocco has officially agreed to join the International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza, signing a participation agreement on Wednesday.

Reuters WORLD
Published July 15,2026 07:41 PM
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MOROCCO SIGNS AGREEMENT TO JOIN GAZA INTERNATIONAL FORCE

Morocco signed an agreement on Wednesday to participate in the International Stabilization Force (ISF) ⁠for Gaza, ⁠state media reported.

The agreement was signed in Rabat at a meeting attended by Moroccan ⁠Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, senior defence officials and Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace envoy for Gaza, along with a delegation including the commander of the ISF, the state news agency MAP said.

The agreement "reflects the ⁠shared ⁠determination to contribute, through concrete humanitarian and security actions, to the establishment of a climate of peace and security in the region," MAP quoted a statement from the Moroccan defence administration ⁠as saying.

The Gaza Peace Council and ISF leadership welcomed Morocco's decision to join the initiative, citing its planned deployment of senior military officers, gendarmerie and police personnel, as ⁠well ‌as ‌the creation of a ⁠military field hospital, ‌MAP said.

A close U.S. ally, Morocco restored diplomatic ⁠ties with Israel in ⁠2020 and supports a two-state ⁠solution to the Middle East conflict.