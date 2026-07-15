President Erdogan lauds nation’s 'courageous resistance' to foil 'treacherous July 15 coup attempt'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday praised the Turkish nation's stance on July 15 against the coup attempt, saying thanks to the nation's "courageous resistance," "the treacherous July 15 coup attempt" was foiled, adding: "The imperialist project was cast aside."

"A century after defeating occupiers, the veteran parliament again stood firm against imperialism's proxies on July 15," said President Erdoğan, referring to the Turkish parliament.

"Even after 10 years, those who failed on July 15 are still waiting for a chance to pursue their sinister aims," Erdoğan warned.

"We must not forget that we face a mentality that exploits democracy, infiltrates institutions to gain power, and turns its weapons on its own people," Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan said in his speech at the July 15 commemoration: "FETO terrorists who sold their souls and dignity for a dollar continue to serve Türkiye's sworn enemies."

"Türkiye's achievements over the past decade, from defense and economy to security and foreign policy, have been made possible by eliminating FETO," said President Erdoğan.

"Let there be no doubt: 'Century of Türkiye,' which FETO sought to obstruct, is now under way," said the president, adding: "No dark force will stop it."