Israel’s Supreme Court freezes law shielding ultra-Orthodox draft evaders from arrest

Israel's Supreme Court on Wednesday froze the implementation of a newly passed law that bars the arrest of ultra-Orthodox Jews who evade mandatory military service, one day after the legislation was approved by the Knesset.

The temporary order means the law will not take effect until the court issues a further ruling, according to Israel's public broadcaster KAN.

The Knesset approved the bill on Tuesday in its second and third readings by a vote of 58-54, despite the absence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the vote.

The Supreme Court said the legislation appears to conflict with previous court rulings on equality in military service and with the positions of professional legal authorities, who argue that the measure would encourage draft evasion.

The court is expected to hold an expanded hearing on the issue in the coming weeks.

According to The Times of Israel news website, Justice Ofer Grosskopf, who issued the interim order, instructed the government to explain why the law should not be struck down in light of previous Supreme Court rulings and petitions challenging its constitutionality.

Several petitions were filed immediately after the bill's approval, arguing that the legislation is discriminatory because it prohibits the arrest of Haredi students who fail to comply with draft orders while allowing the continued arrest of non-Haredi draft evaders.

The law, part of a broader legislative effort by Netanyahu's coalition to secure sweeping military exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jews, grants tens of thousands of Haredi draft evaders immunity from arrest until the end of January 2027.

It also extends protection to those who become eligible for military service after the law takes into force and suspends ongoing criminal proceedings against individuals already subject to enforcement measures.

The legislation has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition, which accuses Netanyahu of advancing it to preserve the support of ultra-Orthodox parties ahead of Israel's upcoming general election.

On Monday, Israeli Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir described the bill as "unreasonable," saying it clearly contradicts the military's operational needs and effectively grants mass exemptions from prosecution.

According to The Times of Israel, around 72,000 ultra-Orthodox men aged 18 to 24 are currently eligible for military service but have not enlisted, while the Israeli army has repeatedly said it urgently needs about 12,000 additional recruits amid ongoing fighting on multiple fronts.

The bill has also faced strong opposition from reservists, legal advisers in the Knesset and a large segment of the Israeli public.