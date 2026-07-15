News World EU accepts Musk’s proposed changes to X - for now

EU accepts Musk’s proposed changes to X - for now

The EU has accepted an action plan by Elon Musk's X to resolve digital transparency violations that previously triggered a €120 million ($137 million) fine. Under the approved deal, X has six months to implement measures enhancing data access for researchers and improving ad transparency.

Following a multimillion euro fine for breaches of EU rules, Elon Musk's online platform X has satisfied the European Commission with its proposed changes for now, the European Union said on Wednesday.



The authorized measures will enable greater transparency on the social network and represent an important step in the right direction, the Brussels-based authority announced.



The US company had been ordered to pay €120 million ($137.7 million) due to a lack of transparency on X under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA). The fine centred on what the EU called the misleading authentication of user accounts, indicated by the white verification tick on a blue background.



Following his takeover of the former Twitter platform, Musk rebranded the platform as X and introduced a system whereby all paying subscribers receive a tick or checkmark, rather than restricting it to users verified by the company.



In Brussels' view, this contravened EU rules. Following the fine, X had publicly clarified that the ticks no longer equated to verification. The platform now speaks of a "premium" status.



The European Commission had also accused X of withholding data from researchers and failing to document advertising placements transparently.



X has also promised changes in these areas, which Brussels regulators have provisionally accepted, allowing the platform six months to implement them.









