Israeli soldier handed five-year prison sentence for spying for Iran

An Israeli soldier has been sentenced to five years in prison for spying for Iran during last year's "12-day war", which began with Israeli attacks, the Israeli military said.

In a statement, the army said a military court had found the soldier guilty of "contact with a foreign agent" and of providing information that could benefit the enemy.

According to the statement, the soldier began receiving messages in 2025 from people linked to Iran through a social media account. He was allegedly offered money in exchange for taking photographs and videos.

In June last year, the soldier sent two videos showing the interception of Iranian ballistic missiles, as well as a video of a missile strike that he had found online, to the people who had contacted him.

After feeling under pressure, the soldier told his commanders that he had been in contact with an Iranian agent. He was arrested by Shin Bet the following day.

The military court also fined him 1,000 shekels, about $270, and demoted him to the lowest military rank of private.

The Israeli military did not disclose the soldier's identity or the unit in which he served.