IRANS QALIBAF SAYS TEHRAN HAS NO REASON TO HONOUR U.S. MOU WITHOUT BENEFITS

Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Wednesday that if Iran did not benefit from its memorandum of understanding with the U.S., "we have no reason to adhere to such an understanding".
Iran's national security depends on maintaining "Iranian arrangements" in the Strait of Hormuz, Qalibaf added in a statement posted on Telegram.
He said Iran's approach to its war with the U.S. and negotiations to end it should be based on national interests, national security and a long-term perspective, adding that Tehran had no choice but to rely on its own strength.