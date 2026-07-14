US strikes southern Iran in 3rd consecutive day of military action

US forces struck targets in southern Iran early Tuesday, marking the third consecutive day of military operations as Washington continued its campaign against the country.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported explosions in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas as well as six explosions on Kish Island and additional blasts on Qeshm Island.

The Iranian outlet Nour News said three boats caught fire at Kish Port following the attacks, without providing further details on casualties or the extent of the damage.

The strikes came as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced a third consecutive night of military strikes against Iran ordered by US President Donald Trump.

CENTCOM said the operation would continue imposing "a heavy cost" on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Shortly after the strikes began, Trump told reporters at the White House: "We're attacking them tonight, and we're taking out all of their capability for anything having to do with the Strait of Hormuz" while adding that he still believed a diplomatic agreement with Tehran remained possible despite the escalating conflict.