News World Netanyahu to Iran: Israel will deliver a harsh response if attacked

Netanyahu to Iran: Israel will deliver a harsh response if attacked

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Tuesday that Israel would respond severely to any potential attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday threatened Iran with a harsh response in the event of an attack.



"Do not count on it being quiet if you attack us," he told the Negev Conference in Dimona, according to a statement released by his office.



"This will be a different event, much more powerful."



The comments came amid days of renewed strikes between the United States and Iran, as the ceasefire between the two sides crumbled.



Israel - which participated alongside Washington in the war with Iran earlier this year - is prepared for any scenario, Netanyahu said.



The leadership in Tehran should not expect things to remain calm after an attack, he warned.



"The days when someone hurts us and we do not strike them back twofold are over," the prime minister said.









