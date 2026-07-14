News World UAE says Iran attacked two tankers in Strait of Hormuz

UAE says Iran attacked two tankers in Strait of Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates Defense Ministry announced early Tuesday that Iran targeted two of its national oil tankers with cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz. The attack, which took place in Omani territorial waters, resulted in the death of one crew member and injuries to eight others.

Iran attacked two oil tankers from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf state's Defence Ministry said early on Tuesday.



"The national tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters," the ministry said on X.



"The attack resulted in the death of one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa tanker and the injury of eight others, including four who sustained serious injuries."



"The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals."



Fires broke out on both tankers but were later brought under control, the ministry said.



The attack constituted "a serious violation and a clear breach of international law that threatens the security and stability of the region," the ministry said, adding that the UAE reserved the right to respond to the escalation.



The Gulf state has previously come under repeated attack during the conflict.



The latest incident in the Strait of Hormuz coincided with another wave of US strikes against targets in Iran. Iranian media reported explosions along the country's southern coast.



The US military said its latest attacks were aimed at further degrading Iran's ability to target commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.









