Pakistani premier Sharif condemns Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday 'strongly' condemned strikes launched by the Houthi group from Yemen on Saudi Arabia, calling them "reprehensible actions."

"Such reprehensible actions constitute a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and have the potential to further undermine regional peace and stability," Sharif said in a post on US social media company X.

Saudi air defenses on Monday intercepted ballistic missiles targeting the kingdom's southern region, the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government said.

The attack came hours after Yemen's Defense Ministry said its forces struck the runway at Sanaa airport after the Houthis prevented Yemeni flights from landing and allowed an Iranian plane to land "in violation of Yemeni territory."

Pakistan reaffirmed its "unwavering" support for Saudi Arabia's security and said it stands in "complete solidarity" with the kingdom at this critical time.

"On its part, Pakistan will continue to support all sincere efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability, security, and mutual understanding across the region," Sharif said.

Regional tensions have escalated in recent days amid an exchange of attacks between US and Iranian forces.

In September last year, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement under which any aggression against either country shall be considered aggression against both.



