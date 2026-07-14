4 injured in US strike on southwestern Iran: Official

Four people were injured after projectiles fired by US forces struck the southwestern Iranian city of Omidiyeh early Tuesday, a senior provincial official said.

Valiollah Hayati, deputy governor of Iran's Khuzestan province, said parts of Omidiyeh came under attack at around 2.10 am local time (2240GMT Monday), according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

"According to initial reports and assessments, four people have been injured in this attack," Hayati said.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it had completed its latest wave of strikes against Iran late Monday, targeting military sites along the country's southern coast in an effort "to further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping."

The latest incident comes amid renewed tensions around the Strait of Hormuz following the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June 2026, including a Qatar- and Pakistan-brokered ceasefire as a step toward a final agreement to end the war. However, US President Donald Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire "is over" following renewed hostilities.