UK heat wave to continue as dry weather raises wildfire risk

The ongoing heat wave is expected to continue across many parts of the UK over the coming days, with high temperatures, little rainfall and an increased risk of wildfires.

High pressure is forecast to remain over the country for at least the next week, keeping most areas dry. Temperatures could reach 33C (91F) in southern England by the middle of the week, according to the Met Office, the country's weather agency.

Large areas of England have recorded no rainfall so far in July, while rainfall in Wales and Northern Ireland is also well below average. Wisley in Surrey has gone 27 consecutive days without measurable rainfall.

The prolonged dry weather has led to hosepipe bans affecting more than eight million households in England.

Only a few showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly in the far south of England and the Channel Islands. The majority of the country is likely to remain completely dry.

The ongoing dry conditions are also increasing the risk of wildfires. Natural England, the government's conservation agency, has warned of a "very high" or "exceptional" wildfire risk across much of England and Wales in the coming days.

Fires are already burning in parts of Derbyshire, Greater Manchester and Conwy.

Officials say dry weather alone does not cause wildfires, but it dries out vegetation, making it easier for fires to start and spread when there is an ignition source such as a barbecue spark or a discarded cigarette.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid- to high-20s C (mid-70s to low-80s F) across much of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and England, while southern England could see highs of 32C (89.6F) to 33C (91.4F).

The current heat wave is expected to continue for several more days, with some areas likely to experience extreme temperatures for the next two weeks.



