US TARGETS CUBAS TOURISM MINISTRY WITH SANCTIONS

The United States has expanded its sanctions against Cuban state entities, adding the country's Tourism Ministry and several other government bodies and organizations to its sanctions list.



The newly designated entities also include a state-owned foreign trade company, a state-owned ports and shipping holding company and other Cuban state organizations, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.



Tourism is one of Cuba's most important economic sectors and a key source of foreign currency. The sanctions generally prohibit US citizens and companies from doing business with the designated organizations, while any assets they hold in the US are frozen.



Washington also sanctioned two pro-government organizations: The Rapid Response Brigades, which human rights groups say have repeatedly been deployed against anti-government protesters, and the Milicias de Tropas Territoriales, volunteer territorial militias that support Cuba's armed forces.



Relations between the United States and Cuba have been strained since the 1959 revolution. Washington imposed a trade embargo on the socialist island more than 60 years ago, which remains in force.



Since returning to office, US President Donald Trump has increased pressure on Havana with additional sanctions. He has also repeatedly floated the possibility of a US "takeover" of the economically troubled Caribbean nation.



On Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Cuba's socialist government to implement far-reaching reforms as he marked five years since the isolated island nation was swept by anti-government protests.



